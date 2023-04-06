Mother of Old Boyce Road shooting victim pleads for an end to gun violence

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The mother of the man shot and killed on March 26 on Old Boyce Road is speaking out against gun violence in Central Louisiana.

On Sunday, March 26, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on Old Boyce Road. When investigators arrived, they found two men had been shot, one of them, Christopher Chisem, 32, died from his injuries.

“My heart is hurting, my heart is just in agony,” said Christopher’s mother, Sheryl Chisem. “To those mothers that are out there going through the same thing I’m going through, they know it is a hurting pain to bury a child.”

The Chisem family told KALB that Christopher was a kind, loving, son and brother that will be sorely missed. Now Sheryl is calling for an end to gun violence in Central Louisiana to prevent any more unnecessary deaths.

“I’m asking from the bottom of my heart that the killing of our youth, of our children, has to stop,” Sheryl said. “All this gun violence, all it’s doing is causing grief to another parent that has to bury their child.”

The suspect in the case, Arthur Jamal Wallace, 33, of Alexandria, turned himself in just hours after the shooting and faces one count of second-degree homicide, and one count of attempted second-degree homicide. His bond was set at $1,500,000.

Sheryl said she plans to start a ‘prayer wagon’, where residents in the area can pray together in hopes it will help guide youth in making better choices. When asked what she thought of her son’s alleged killer, she said through her faith, she will be able to forgive him.

“I will forgive you, I am going to forgive you because, through the lord God almighty that gives me strength, I do forgive you, I do forgive you,” said Sheryl.

Christopher Chisem’s funeral has been arranged for April 6 at St. Mathew’s Baptist Church.

