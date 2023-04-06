New proposed bill will address Louisiana OMV issues

One Central Louisiana lawmaker is honing on at least one way to help bring some relief to recent issues with the Office of Motor Vehicles.
By Alena Noakes
Apr. 6, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Short-staffed and backlogs, that is the picture the Office of Motor Vehicles painted for lawmakers in an oversight hearing a few weeks ago on some of the issues the agency is facing.

State Rep. Chuck Owen (R-District 30) pre-filed House Bill 532, which, among a few changes to the military honor plate renewals, looks to cut down on the lengthy process of notifying the OMV when dealers sell a customer a car.

Current law requires any dealer who receives a lease return or used vehicle with the intent to resell that vehicle must remove the license or number plate before resale. Then they must notify the Department of Public Safety and Corrections on the removal of that plate and transfer of the title and registration on a monthly basis.

Owen’s proposal would make the dealer’s removal and destruction of the plate, and department notification, electronic and immediate.

“While things are in the mail, while the letter attesting to the fact that I sold 15 cars today or whatever, the computer coughs out someone is out of their insurance and then they get a fine for it,” said Owen. “So, what this will require is an electronic transmission to make that happen instantaneously.”

Owen said OMV leadership believes his bill will cut down on some of the mistakes at the agency and calls that have to be made.

