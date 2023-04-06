NO CHARGES: RPSO deputy, APD officer cleared in two separate shooting incidents Rapides DA says were ‘legally justified’

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell released two letters Thursday, indicating both a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and an Alexandria Police Department officer would not be charged in two separate shooting incidents from Nov. 2022 - one of which led to the death of Derrick Kittling.

The letters, which have almost the exact same wording, said that both Kittling and Jason Shackleford’s “non-compliance escalated into a physical fight” with the law enforcement officers involved. According to Terrell, in both incidents, the “life and well-being” of the law enforcement officers “were threatened in the discharge of [their] routine duties.”

“After a comprehensive review, the evidence overwhelmingly demonstrates that the actions were justified,” wrote Terrell, adding that the law enforcement officers were ”placed in reasonable fear of death or great bodily harm.”

The DA wrote that no criminal responsibility can be found for either officer, as they “legally exercised [their] right to self-defense and self-preservation,” and that there is “no probable cause of criminal responsibility to present to a Grand Jury.”

Both letters end stating that the moves by law enforcement were “legally justified” and that there will be “no charges from [either] incident.”

The letters from the DA can be viewed below:

RPSO Deadly Shooting of Derrick Kittling

According to Louisiana State Police’s initial report, an RPSO deputy conducted a traffic stop with Derrick Kittling on 7th Street near Broadway Avenue on Nov. 6. LSP said this led to a struggle between the two, which resulted in Kittling gaining control of the deputy’s taser. As their struggle continued, the deputy fired his weapon, hitting Kittling. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but ultimately passed away.

Derrick Kittling was shot and killed by an RPSO deputy during a traffic stop on Nov. 6 (Family of Derrick Kittling)

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood shared that he received a text message the morning of the incident from a person that showed a picture of young men walking in the 7th Street and Broadway Avenue area with extended magazines in their pockets. After that message, Sheriff Wood sent extra patrol to the area - including Deputy Rodney Anderson, who ultimately pulled Kittling over.

It is not known if Kittling had any connection to that initial photo - but when LSP released body and dashboard camera video from the deputy, as well as one video from a bystander who recorded the incident on Nov. 20, the reason for the traffic stop was revealed.

“The officer reportedly pulled Mr. Kittling over for a violation with his window tint and modified exhaust,” said LSP Colonel Lamar Davis.

The footage released by LSP also gave more details surrounding the encounter between Kittling and Deputy Anderson.

Kittling and Deputy Anderson go to the ground (Louisiana State Police)

Attorneys Ben Crump and Ronald Haley are representing the Kittling family and released this statement after the video was released:

“The newly-released footage in the Derrick Kittling case confirms what we had suspected from our initial review of the facts: Derrick’s killing was unwarranted and completely preventable. We believe that Deputy Rodney Anderson profiled Derrick from the moment he initiated this out-of-jurisdiction traffic stop for window tint and a modified exhaust.

Deputy Anderson escalated and demonstrated the use of unnecessary deadly force during this traffic stop. Law enforcement officers who act without consideration of the deadly consequences of using force should not be serving our communities. We are calling for Rodney Anderson’s employment to be terminated immediately –– this community deserves to know that law enforcement in their communities will protect and serve, not inflict deadly harm.”

APD Shooting of Jason Shackleford

According to Louisiana State Police’s initial report, APD received a complaint around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 that a man was running into traffic on Rapides Avenue. When an officer got to the area, he came in contact with the man - identified as Jason Shackleford, 34.

LSP shared that Shackleford then initiated a lengthy physical altercation with the officer. During the physical altercation, LSP shared that Shackleford “gained control of the officer’s baton and began choking the officer from behind with the baton.” That’s when the officer fired his gun and shot Shackleford.

Shackleford was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was later arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of fentanyl (less than two grams), resisting an officer by force of violence and disturbing the peace.

Jason Shackleford, 34. (APD)

Just over a month after the incident on Jan. 3, LSP released body-worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage and 911 calls/audio from the shooting.

Since Shackleford’s arrest on Dec. 4, he has remained in the Rapides Parish DC-1 Jail. His bond has been set at $380,000 and he’s scheduled to be arraigned in court on April 12.

