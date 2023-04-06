Parade, celebration held for LSU Lady Tigers following National Championship win

By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB/WAFB) - The Lady Tigers, led by the Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey, paraded through LSU’s campus in celebration of the first championship in the program’s history.

Thousands of fans lined up along the parade route to cheer on the champs and then packed the arena.

LSU holding a parade on April 5, 2023, to celebrate the Lady Tigers National Championship win.
LSU holding a parade on April 5, 2023, to celebrate the Lady Tigers National Championship win.(KALB)

The Lady Tigers took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, 102-85, which was a championship game scoring record.

