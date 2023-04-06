Parade, celebration held for LSU Lady Tigers following National Championship win

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB/WAFB) - The Lady Tigers, led by the Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey, paraded through LSU’s campus in celebration of the first championship in the program’s history.

Thousands of fans lined up along the parade route to cheer on the champs and then packed the arena.

LSU holding a parade on April 5, 2023, to celebrate the Lady Tigers National Championship win. (KALB)

The Lady Tigers took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, 102-85, which was a championship game scoring record.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB and WAFB. All rights reserved.