Proposed ‘safety’ law to create buffer between police, bystanders

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A Central Louisiana legislator has proposed creating a buffer between bystanders and police as a means of increasing safety during law enforcement interactions.

State Rep. Mike Johnson (R-District 27) filed HB 85, which proposed making it a crime to approach a police officer within 25 feet while they are engaged in law enforcement duties.

Essentially, if an individual knowingly or unintentionally approached an officer engaged in their official duties within 25 feet, and the officer has ordered the person to stop approaching or back up, the individual could be charged with a misdemeanor for refusal to comply.

The penalty would be a fine of not more than $500, imprisonment for a maximum of 60 days, or both.

Johnson calls his bill a “safety” bill, both for officers and members of the public.

”It’s not to deprive anybody of any rights, and in some ways, it gives the public more rights because now you have a buffer that’s clearly defined,” explained Johnson. “If you’re asked to backup, you don’t know if it means 100 yards. Now you know that it’s a 25-foot buffer.”

The Pineville-based representative has already received pushback from the ACLU of Louisiana on the legislation, who suggested that it would potentially deprive people of their rights to film police interactions.

”I can see the whiskers of a kitty kat from 25 feet away and film it on my phone. It’s not interfering with that at all,” responded Johnson. “So, the public is not losing any rights. It’s just a safety purpose and to let the police and let them take care of what is an, unfortunately, rising problem in our community.”

Johnson is carrying the bill for the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police.

