Some Vernon Parish schools dismissing early due to power outages

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Certain schools in the Vernon Parish area are dismissing early on Thursday (April 6) due to power outages in the area.

Hornbeck High School and Anacoco Schools are among the schools dismissing early.

Crews are still working to restore power to the affected areas.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.