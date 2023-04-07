Alexandria announces new fire chief, public safety leadership positions filled

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has finally made its selection for a new fire chief at the Alexandria Fire Department.

Sam Allen has been named the top brass at AFD with nearly 15 years of experience under his belt at the department. Chief Allen has worked at AFD since 2009 while also traveling the country teaching fire science curriculum to fire and police personnel.

Allen was one of 16 candidates to apply for the fire chief position in early 2022 to replace former AFD Chief Larry King who retired from the department last December. News Channel 5 reported last May that the chief test scores had come back, were approved and were set to be sent to former mayor Jeff Hall’s office for review.

According to the Fire and Police Civil Service Board, a fire chief should have been selected in July of 2022, but the selection process stalled under the previous administration. When current Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy was elected into office during the November Primary election, the process ramped back up again.

Chief Allen’s selection comes the same week that the City also announced an interim chief of police at the Alexandria Police Department. Interim Chief Chad Gremillion was officially sworn in on Wednesday, April 5, taking over the department for former Chief Ronney Howard who transitioned into a new role as the Director of Public Safety Special Services. The search for a new APD Chief began on Thursday, April 6, as Mayor Roy called for the police chief exam to be put out.

The City of Alexandria said the chief announcements at AFD and APD, along with several new positions, complete the leadership changes to address public safety.

At the fire department, Jeff Tarver will remain on staff to assist in the transition as the Executive Officer for AFD. For the police department, Chief Gremillion will also have assistance as Lt. Darrell Bradley was named as the Chief’s Executive Officer and Lillie Evans will return to Assistant Chief.

