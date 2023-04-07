Cenla businesses prep crawfish for Good Friday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Perhaps the best Louisiana tradition of Good Friday is a backyard crawfish boil.

Thousands of pounds of crawfish, crawdads, mudbugs or whatever you may call them are expected to be eaten Easter weekend throughout the state.

Richard Rand, one of the owners of Hot Hands in Alexandria, said over 10 percent of their yearly income comes from the busy holiday season. Hot Hands starts planning for Good Friday a month in advance lining up their orders with local crawfish farmers.

Good Friday can only mean one thing, Good Crawfish🦞 @KALBtv5 pic.twitter.com/3zbntpQzqn — Dylan Domangue (@dylanMD16) April 7, 2023

“There’s a lot of good product out there,” said Rand. “Price is pretty good this year. It seems the economy is a little slow as it’s not as busy, but it’s still plenty busy because it’s crawfish. They are going to buy it. I don’t think it matters if people have money, they are going to figure out how to buy them.”

Rand said this time of year, the crawfish are good-sized. There’s been some debate on social media over the best seasoning to use when boiling crawfish, with some using orange juice.

I BOILED CRAWFISH AND CRABZ IN 5 DIFFERENT ORANGE JUICES🍊🦀🦞🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/upEAUo8Gcy — CHEFJAYVOO (@ChefJayVoo) April 3, 2023

As a Louisiana native, orange juice should not be put into the boiling pot in my opinion, but to each their own. Rand said for him, it’s all about keeping it simple.

“We like boiling them with water with just a liquid boil and then we soak all of our crawfish for at least 20 minutes in all the seasoning,” said Rand. “There’s no seasoning on top, it’s all inside in the meat and in the head of it.”

If you have not had crawfish yet this season, you can pre-order or live-order at a local crawfish shop.

