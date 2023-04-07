Freshman Phenom: ASH’s Texada on historic pace at the plate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The sound that comes off of Brielle Texada’s bat is just different, especially for a freshman.

It is a pop from the batting cages that could make anyone walking by the ASH Lady Trojans’ field turn their head.

“There’s not a lot of holes in her swing,” said Claire Thompson, a senior pitcher at ASH. “She does a good job at being able to hit off all fields and just having that power to overcome any pitcher she faces.”

In Texada’s first season as a varsity starter, she has become one of the most feared hitters in all of Class 5A. Her 16 long balls this season have her ranked in the top 10 in the state, and she has only become more confident at the plate. Six of her 16 home runs have come in just the last week.

“I knew I was brought here for a reason, and I earned to play varsity, and Coach Taylor put me on varsity, so I knew I had a job to complete,” said Texada,

It may be too early to start looking ahead, but the homerun pace Texada is on could see her hit over 70 career home runs during her four years at Alexandria Senior High. According to MaxPreps, that would rank Texada in the top 10 nationally in career home runs hit by a high school softball player. The all-time career record is 87.

“She’s pretty confident on inside pitches, so pitchers are really just trying to throw anywhere but that spot because they know how far it’ll go probably 500 feet over the fence,” said Thompson.

Texada’s athletic skill set comes from deep family ties. Her cousins Ranthony and Raleigh both play in the XFL.

I know they have a couple of big fans high in the skies. Pops said represent that name with respect, Hard work, discipline, believing in yourself and prayer. There are no smooth mountains. ⁦@XFLRoughnecks⁩ ⁦@XFLBrahmas⁩ pic.twitter.com/NlzeiJLOmb — Keith Texada (@TexadaK1) March 6, 2023

If Texada’s success continues, she too could one day be playing professionally.

“The Texada last name, we’ve always had a successful business in our family,” said Texada. “I’m just striving to become one of the greatest softball players.”

The Lady Trojans are one of three Rapides Parish schools to be ranked in the top six of the Division I Select rankings, joining Pineville and Tioga. ASH’s last championship in softball came in 2016, and Texada wants to bring another title back to ASH during her time with the Lady Trojans.

“It would mean a lot because I’m a freshman, and I would like to see my name up on that board,” said Texada.

For Texada’s power at the plate, she is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.