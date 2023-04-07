Grant Parish is hopping into the Easter weekend

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Residents in Grant Parish are celebrating Good Friday and ushering in the holiday weekend.

The weather was not perfect but that did not stop residents in the parish from hopping into the Easter spirit. Well over 100 kids showed up at the Colfax Civic Center for a tradition that has been around for 20 years.

The Bobby Himes Annual Memorial Easter Egg Hunt was moved inside due to the rainy forecast, but they still had bowling, slides, easter egg hunts and of course visits with the Easter bunny himself. It was all to help residents bring in the holiday weekend.

Sawanda Wilson travels from Alabama every year to coordinate the event. She said it is simple, this is all about the kids.

“So here we are,” said Wilson. “We had to come up with some interesting things to do but as you can see the children are really enjoying themselves, that is what it is all about.”

If you missed the event here, do not worry, there are events happening all weekend throughout the area, just visit our Community Calendar.

