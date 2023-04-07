Head Coach Rick Cabrera stops by the studio to talk about the future of NSU

Head Coach Rick Cabrera stops by the studio to talk about the future of NSU
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - New Head Coach Rick Cabrera is ready to get the future of Northwestern State basketball started.

After losing nine players to the transfer portal, including Southland’s player of the year Demarcus Sharp, Cabrera is ready to reshape the roster.

He stopped by the studio to talk about his future plans and what kind of style of play he wants heading into next season.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE of Chad Gremillion from his time with Louisiana State Police in 2019.
City of Alexandria names interim police chief
Incidents addressed by the DA were the deadly shooting of Derrick Kittling by an RPSO deputy on...
NO CHARGES: RPSO deputy, APD officer cleared in two separate shooting incidents Rapides DA says were ‘legally justified’
SCAM ALERT
APSO warns of scam calls and texts
UCORE
Ucore invests $75M to establish Rare Earth Metals manufacturing facility in Alexandria
New proposed bill will address Louisiana OMV issues

Latest News

LCU announces schedule changes for series against Southwest.
Rain, Easter impacts LCU baseball series versus Southwest
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
ASH's Brielle Texada earns this week's ACA Athlete of the Week.
Freshman Phenom: ASH’s Texada on historic pace at the plate
Brielle Texada - ACA Athlete of the Week