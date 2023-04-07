Head Coach Rick Cabrera stops by the studio to talk about the future of NSU

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - New Head Coach Rick Cabrera is ready to get the future of Northwestern State basketball started.

After losing nine players to the transfer portal, including Southland’s player of the year Demarcus Sharp, Cabrera is ready to reshape the roster.

He stopped by the studio to talk about his future plans and what kind of style of play he wants heading into next season.

