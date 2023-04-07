Rain, Easter impacts LCU baseball series versus Southwest

PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - Louisiana Christian University announced updates to the times and locations of its baseball series against the University of the Southwest (N.M.) scheduled for Easter weekend.

The Wildcats will host a doubleheader against Southwest on Saturday, April 8, at Holy Savior Menard Central High School in Alexandria. Both games are scheduled for seven innings, with the first game scheduled for a 2 p.m. start.

Holy Savior Menard is located at 4603 Coliseum Blvd #3518, Alexandria, LA 71303.

The teams will conclude their series Monday, April 10, with a nine-inning contest back at Billy Allgood Field on the LCU campus. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

LCU (23-10), which had received votes in the March 22 NAIA Top 25 Baseball poll, is in second place in the Red River Athletic Conference standings with a 15-6 record. The Wildcats were swept last weekend at No. 2 LSU–Shreveport but maintain a one-and-a-half game advantage for second place in the RRAC ahead of LSU–Alexandria and Our Lady of the Lake (Texas).

The visiting Mustangs (19-17, 8-10 RRAC) sit in seventh place in the RRAC standings, two games ahead of ninth-place Huston-Tillotson (Texas). With an 18-10 record at home, Southwest has won only once outside New Mexico with a 1-7 record on the road.

As the No. 5-seed in last season’s RRAC Tournament, the Mustangs eliminated regular-season champion LSU–Shreveport from the event as the Pilots went 0-2 at the tournament.

On Tuesday, April 11, the Wildcats visit Lake Charles for an exhibition game at NCAA Division I McNeese State. First pitch between the Wildcats and Cowboys is scheduled for 6 p.m.

