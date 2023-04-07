Suspect arrested for shooting on Webster Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in the Webster Street area on March 24.

Delmonte Dreon Zone, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested for one count of attempted second degree murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also arrested on active warrants for one count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and one count of criminal damage to property under $1000.

KALB requested a booking photo for Zone from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and we are waiting to hear back.

According to APD, a 25-year-old victim was found shot in the 2100 block of Webster Street on March 24 around 11:20 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

