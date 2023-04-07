Suspect arrested for shooting on Webster Street

(wpta)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in the Webster Street area on March 24.

Delmonte Dreon Zone, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested for one count of attempted second degree murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also arrested on active warrants for one count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and one count of criminal damage to property under $1000.

KALB requested a booking photo for Zone from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and we are waiting to hear back.

According to APD, a 25-year-old victim was found shot in the 2100 block of Webster Street on March 24 around 11:20 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE of Chad Gremillion from his time with Louisiana State Police in 2019.
City of Alexandria names interim police chief
Incidents addressed by the DA were the deadly shooting of Derrick Kittling by an RPSO deputy on...
NO CHARGES: RPSO deputy, APD officer cleared in two separate shooting incidents Rapides DA says were ‘legally justified’
UCORE
Ucore invests $75M to establish Rare Earth Metals manufacturing facility in Alexandria
SCAM ALERT
APSO warns of scam calls and texts
Lakishama Lewis holds a photo of her son, Keelien, who died in December 2017.
DANIEL AIKENS: State case of murdered employee to move forward now that federal explosives case over

Latest News

Chad Michael Armstead
Hit-and-run crash uncovers alleged trafficking of 2 teens who ran away from DCFS; man arrested
EASTER CRAWFISH
Easter time is crawfish time in Cenla
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
Get an autograph from Angel Reese this weekend
New proposal could fund bulletproof vests for all law enforcement officers in Louisiana.
New proposal could fund bulletproof vests for all law enforcement officers in Louisiana