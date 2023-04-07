Three-year legal dispute between APD officer, City of Alexandria settled

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A nearly three-year-long legal dispute between the City of Alexandria and Alexandria Police Lieutenant Kenny Rachal is over following a settlement reached on both sides.

The matter was resolved during a brief, private meeting between Rachal, the Fire and Police Civil Service Board and the attorneys for both sides on Thursday, April 6.

Last September, Officer Rachal was unanimously reinstated to the department by the civil service board after being fired two years prior in 2020 for what the City called then a “personnel matter.” During a reinstatement hearing, KALB learned that the “personnel matter” referred to a verbal altercation between Rachal and a subordinate.

Rachal was reinstated after it was found that, while discipline was necessary, the penalty given was excessive. Upon reinstatement, Rachal’s attorney, Matthew Nowlin, said it was assumed that Rachal would be receiving two years’ worth of back pay and benefits, totaling over $100,000, coming directly from the taxpayers.

However, six months after being reinstated, Rachal had not received any of his back pay. A hearing was called Thursday evening by Rachal’s attorney to discuss the reasoning for the hold-up. Shortly after the hearing began, both parties went to a private room to discuss the matter before coming out and announcing that a settlement was reached that was beneficial for both.

While News Channel 5 was told the details of the settlement could not be released due to it being private, we were told that this agreement dissolves all pending and possible future litigation between Rachal and the City.

