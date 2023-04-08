Alexandria woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has reported that an Alexandria woman was killed in a crash in Avoyelles Parish that injured one other person.

According to LSP, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1176 around 7:40 p.m. on April 7. Investigators learned that the vehicle, a GMC Sierra, was being driven by 21-year-old Christopher R. McCoy of Bunkie when the vehicle left the road and entered a ditch before hitting a culvert and a tree then flipping onto its roof.

LSP stated that the passenger, 22-year-old Lauren C. Vaughn, of Alexandria, was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene as a result of her injuries. LSP shared that McCoy was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries.

LSP said investigators suspect impaired driving as a factor in the crash, and toxicology results are pending.

The investigation of the crash remains ongoing.

