Two injured in two-vehicle crash on I-49 at Derry

(Natchitoches Parish Fire Department #1 / Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DERRY, La. (KALB) - A woman and toddler were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-49 near Derry on April 7, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

NPSO said it received word about the crash around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, authorities found one vehicle off the road and the other partially blocking the roadway.

The woman and three-year-old child were transported to a regional trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries. Another driver was treated by emergency medical services and released without transport.

Louisiana State Police Troop E is investigating the crash.

