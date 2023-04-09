C&R Mentors hosts egg-citing Easter event

Harris St. Easter
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, April 8, C&R Mentors hosted an Easter event for the community on Harris Street in Alexandria.

Dozens of children and their families attended the event and hunted for hidden Easter eggs, some of which contained cash instead of candy.

The kids were also able to win raffle prizes like Easter baskets and bicycles, while eating a free barbecue lunch.

Pastor Clarence Reed, who organized the event, said he wanted to bring the community together to celebrate Easter.

“By doing this for the community it shows them that we still love them no matter what they’re going through in their house,” said Reed. “Some of them might not have Easter baskets, some of them might not have this or that, but we want to show them that we still love them and still care about them.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to LSP, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1176 around...
Alexandria woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Two injured in two-vehicle crash on I-49 at Derry
Delmonte Dreon Zone
Suspect arrested for shooting on Webster Street
New proposed bill will address Louisiana OMV issues

Latest News

Harris St. Easter
Harris St. Easter
According to LSP, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1176 around...
Alexandria woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Two injured in two-vehicle crash on I-49 at Derry
Grant Parish is hopping into the Easter weekend