C&R Mentors hosts egg-citing Easter event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, April 8, C&R Mentors hosted an Easter event for the community on Harris Street in Alexandria.

Dozens of children and their families attended the event and hunted for hidden Easter eggs, some of which contained cash instead of candy.

The kids were also able to win raffle prizes like Easter baskets and bicycles, while eating a free barbecue lunch.

Pastor Clarence Reed, who organized the event, said he wanted to bring the community together to celebrate Easter.

“By doing this for the community it shows them that we still love them no matter what they’re going through in their house,” said Reed. “Some of them might not have Easter baskets, some of them might not have this or that, but we want to show them that we still love them and still care about them.”

