APD remaining vigilant concerning ATV use on Alexandria streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two men were critically injured in an ATV wreck that happened Sunday at the intersection of Third Street and Willow Glen Road.

The accident has the Alexandria Police Department echoing a statement released by the department on March 29. At that time, the department, along with the City of Alexandria, warned residents of the dangers of illegally operating ATVs and the consequences that would follow.

APD Lt. Lane Windham shared that the department had a meeting Monday morning discussing other ways to gain control of the situation.

“We are looking into other avenues of trying to deter people from doing that,” explained Lt. Windham. “We are even talking about closing some of the parks or having only a certain amount of people in the park at a time. We are going to ask for more help from state police and Rapides Parish and any other agency that can come in.”

Over the last two weekends, APD has conducted 38 traffic stops, written 30 citations and made four arrests in an effort to crack down on reckless operation of off-road vehicles.

An effort, Lt. Windham said, will come with heavy and swift consequences.

“If you are caught on an ATV, you will be cited,” explains Lt. Windham. “The vehicle will be towed, and proper ownership will be required to get it back. All violators will be prosecuted and there is a heavy fine attached.”

In recent weeks, KALB has received several complaints regarding illegal operation of ATVs. News Channel 5 saw the issues firsthand last week, shooting this video on Third Street just days after APD shared its initial warning.

KALB video captures multiple ATVs being ridden on Alexandria streets this month

Lt. Windham added that APD saw an increase in activity over the Easter holiday weekend, particularly on Easter day as people were gathering at Frank O. Hunter Park.

“If you know who this is that is riding these off-road vehicles let us know,” said Windham. “We are going to also be collecting videos and collecting different ways to identify these folks. Once identified, even though you may not be caught that day, we will be issuing warrants and we will be picking you up and arresting you at a later time.”

