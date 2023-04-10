Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy

A bear in Windsor, Connecticut, gets into Easter eggs laid out in a yard. (Source: Jennifer Lopez/WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Easter egg hunts in Connecticut are … different.

While most people nationwide probably enjoyed their egg hunts without wildlife interruption, several Connecticut residents told WFSB that bears became part of the game, rooting through plastic eggs and eating the candy inside.

One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear opening the eggs and eating the candy.

“Look who’s coming to eat the eggs!” she says on camera.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said that giving bears easy access to food can become a bad habit, leading to the animals becoming habituated, comfortable and unafraid of people.

DEEP said it’s critically important to minimize enticing bears with food in any way, as human-bear conflicts continue to rise. In 2022 in Connecticut, bears entered people’s homes 67 times, surpassing the previous yearly record of 45, and sharply increasing from seven years ago when bears entered homes less than 10 times annually.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to LSP, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1176 around...
Alexandria woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road. (Sunday, April 9)
Police block Third Street and Willow Glen River Road after wreck
Two injured in two-vehicle crash on I-49 at Derry
On Saturday, April 8, C&R Mentors hosted an Easter event for the community on Harris Street in...
C&R Mentors hosts egg-citing Easter event
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
LIVE: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead, police say
The Department of Defense seal is seen on a lectern before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force...
Pentagon: Leaked documents a ‘very serious’ risk to security
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order
Glenn Riggs (RPSO)
Former Salvation Army major accused of home invasion pleads to lesser charge
The suspect is believed to be a former employee, police say.
Gunman kills 4 in Louisville bank shooting