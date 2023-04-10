Cypress Arrow investigation submitted to Rapides Parish District Attorney’s office

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation into alleged animal abuse offenses at the Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy and has submitted the case to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s office.

RPSO told KALB that the investigation was submitted to the DA on Feb. 23, 2023. Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records reflect that a prosecutor has not yet been assigned to the case, nor has it gone to a grand jury.

The investigation stems from videos of dogs being hit and thrown to the ground at the facility that surfaced on social media in August of 2022.

The owner of Cypress Arrow, Tina Frey, and her daughter Victoria Brimer were arrested on Aug. 18, 2022, both charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Frey was booked for an additional count of aggravated cruelty to animals in September.

A civil lawsuit that was filed by seven former Cypress Arrow clients against Frey and Brimer was set to have a hearing back on March 6, but it was continued without a date.

