Former Salvation Army major accused of home invasion pleads to lesser charge

Glenn Riggs (RPSO)
Glenn Riggs (RPSO)(KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former major of the Alexandria branch of The Salvation Army, who was initially arrested Feb. 16, 2020 on a charge of home invasion for an incident that occurred at a woman’s home on Lakeview Street in Pineville, has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Glenn Riggs, 66, who was living in Pineville at the time, was placed on administrative leave after the arrest and is no longer with the organization.

Riggs posted a $5,000 bond after his arrest and was supposed to appear for his arraignment on Nov. 6, 2020, but he didn’t show up to court. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest at the time.

In early January 2023, Riggs was located in Alabama and arrested. He was extradited to Rapides Parish and booked into the parish jail on Jan. 10, 2023. The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office amended the bill of information, and Riggs faced a new charge of out-of-state bail jumping. Bond was set at $21,500, according to jail records.

On Monday, April 10, 2023, Riggs changed his plea and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of entry of an inhabited dwelling. Assistant District Attorney Chris Maxwell dismissed the bail jumping charge.

Judge Greg Beard sentenced Riggs under Article 893 and Riggs received two years of supervised probation. Judge Beard gave a recommendation that the probation order be transferred to Alabama where Riggs plans to return home to. Riggs was represented by Ashly Van Earl.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to LSP, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1176 around...
Alexandria woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road. (Sunday, April 9)
Police block Third Street and Willow Glen River Road after wreck
Two injured in two-vehicle crash on I-49 at Derry
On Saturday, April 8, C&R Mentors hosted an Easter event for the community on Harris Street in...
C&R Mentors hosts egg-citing Easter event
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road Sunday
Two in critical condition after crash involving a 4-wheeler in Alexandria
Sen. Bill Cassidy to be honored with GRAMMY award
Sen. Bill Cassidy to be honored with GRAMMY award for helping Afghanistan music school
Lafayette Police Department
LSP: One person dead after being shot by Lafayette police officer at night club
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road. (Sunday, April 9)
Police block Third Street and Willow Glen River Road after wreck