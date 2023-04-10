Former Salvation Army major accused of home invasion pleads to lesser charge

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former major of the Alexandria branch of The Salvation Army, who was initially arrested Feb. 16, 2020 on a charge of home invasion for an incident that occurred at a woman’s home on Lakeview Street in Pineville, has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Glenn Riggs, 66, who was living in Pineville at the time, was placed on administrative leave after the arrest and is no longer with the organization.

Riggs posted a $5,000 bond after his arrest and was supposed to appear for his arraignment on Nov. 6, 2020, but he didn’t show up to court. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest at the time.

In early January 2023, Riggs was located in Alabama and arrested. He was extradited to Rapides Parish and booked into the parish jail on Jan. 10, 2023. The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office amended the bill of information, and Riggs faced a new charge of out-of-state bail jumping. Bond was set at $21,500, according to jail records.

On Monday, April 10, 2023, Riggs changed his plea and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of entry of an inhabited dwelling. Assistant District Attorney Chris Maxwell dismissed the bail jumping charge.

Judge Greg Beard sentenced Riggs under Article 893 and Riggs received two years of supervised probation. Judge Beard gave a recommendation that the probation order be transferred to Alabama where Riggs plans to return home to. Riggs was represented by Ashly Van Earl.

