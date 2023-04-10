New smartphone app aims to make legislature easier to understand

La Lege app
La Lege app(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have announced a new smartphone app that aims to make the 2023 Regular Legislative Session easier to understand.

The app is called La Lege and is a free download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

The release of the app comes just in time for the start of the session, which is set to convene at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

RELATED: 2023 Regular Legislative Session begins Monday; several proposals up for debate

Officials said the new app will help users navigate the legislature, learn about lawmakers, and watch committee meetings and floor debates as lawmakers craft new laws.

La Lege app
La Lege app(Louisiana State Legislature)

“Giving the public a front row seat during the Legislative Session from anywhere in the state is grassroots engagement at its best,” said President of the Senate Page Cortez. “To see lawmakers in action, and hear debates when they’re happening is an experience that can be accessible to anyone, anytime. This is a great example of legislators embracing technology to improve communication with their districts.”

In addition to providing information about the legislative process, the new app also provides detailed maps of the Louisiana State Capitol.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to LSP, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1176 around...
Alexandria woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road. (Sunday, April 9)
Police block Third Street and Willow Glen River Road after wreck
Two injured in two-vehicle crash on I-49 at Derry
On Saturday, April 8, C&R Mentors hosted an Easter event for the community on Harris Street in...
C&R Mentors hosts egg-citing Easter event
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road Sunday
Two in critical condition after crash involving a 4-wheeler in Alexandria
Sen. Bill Cassidy to be honored with GRAMMY award
Sen. Bill Cassidy to be honored with GRAMMY award for helping Afghanistan music school
Lafayette Police Department
LSP: One person dead after being shot by Lafayette police officer at night club
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road. (Sunday, April 9)
Police block Third Street and Willow Glen River Road after wreck
On Saturday, April 8, C&R Mentors hosted an Easter event for the community on Harris Street in...
C&R Mentors hosts egg-citing Easter event