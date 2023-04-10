NOPD officer dies from complications 2 years after French Quarter ambush shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family, friends and loved ones are extending sympathies Monday (April 10) to the family of New Orleans Police officer Trevor Abney, who passed away over the weekend.

Abney, a seven-year veteran of the NOPD and Slidell native, was patrolling the French Quarter when police say he was shot by a man riding in the back of a pedicab in 2020.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office concluded Monday afternoon that Abney died from complications from the injuries he received in the shooting. Dr. Charles Preston, who performed the autopsy of the St. Tammany Parish resident, classified Abney’s death as a homicide.

“My condolences right now remain with the family,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

Abney was shot in his cheek on the Friday before Halloween 2020 around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Royal and St. Philip streets. The bullet became lodged inside his skull.

Shattered glass from the window of the unit he was in also injured his partner, Officer Brook Duncan IV.

Donnell Hassell allegedly opened fire on the officers from the back of a pedicab and was arrested near the scene of the shooting.

Court records show Hassell, 47, still is awaiting trial on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Hassell has entered dual pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. The defendant initially was deemed incompetent to stand trial. But after months of state mental health treatment, Hassell was deemed competent to stand trial in September 2022 by Criminal District Judge Robin Pittman.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said in a statement that prosecutors would review the case against Hassell, given Abney’s death and the coroner’s determination of homicide.

“We are absolutely considering upgraded and additional charges,” Williams said in the statement. “We immediately began investigating and evaluating new charges as soon as we learned of Officer Trevor Abney’s passing. We have been in contact with his family and are committed to seeing justice through in this case.”

An Orleans Parish grand jury would have to be presented the case by Williams’ office and indict Hassell on a murder charge, in order for the defendant to face a count bearing a mandatory life sentence or death sentence upon conviction.

The men and women of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office are praying for the family and friends of NOPD officer... Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 10, 2023

🙏Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of NOPD officer, Trevor Abney, a resident here in... Posted by Slidell Police Department on Monday, April 10, 2023

Interim NOPD Supt. Michelle Woodfork said in a statement, “It is always difficult to receive the news of the passing of a fellow officer. Officer Abney was a valued member of the police department who served the community with compassion and professionalism. His presence will be greatly missed by all his fellow officers as well as people in the community.

“Our most sincere thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Abney during this tragic and difficult time.”

Abney received the NOPD’s Medal of Merit for his bravery.

Donnell Hassell, 44, is accused of attempted murder on two police officers. (NOPD)

Former police chief Shaun Ferguson says passers-by gave Abney medical attention on the scene and helped officers identify and arrest Hassell.

