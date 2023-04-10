Police block Third Street and Willow Glen River Road after wreck

By Alex Orenczuk
Apr. 9, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As of 9:30 p.m., Sunday, April 9, the Alexandria Police Department as well as other first responders have the intersection at Third Street and Willow Glen River Road blocked off after a traffic incident.

The conditions of those involved are not known at this time, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

KALB will update this story as more details become available.

