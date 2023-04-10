Two in critical condition after crash involving a 4-wheeler in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigated a crash on Sunday that left two people critically injured.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Third Street and Willow Glen Road just after 8 p.m. The initial investigation by APD revealed that a vehicle was turning onto Willow Glen Road from Third Street, when a 4-wheeler being ridden by two people hit the vehicle. Police shared that the 4-wheeler was “traveling at a high rate of speed,” causing both riders to be thrown off.

One of the riders was air-lifted by helicopter to a hospital in Shreveport and the other was taken to a local hospital. APD said both are in critical condition after sustaining “serious bodily injuries.”

APD shared that this is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Traffic Division at 318-441-6408 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

