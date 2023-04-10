Updated Dollar General Market opens in Tioga

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - Dollar General has announced that a new DG Market store in Tioga, located at 4828 Shreveport Highway, is now open.

According to Dollar General, the DG Market offers an updated layout and an expanded “selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.”

DG Market located at 4828 Shreveport Highway (Credit: KALB)

“We are excited to provide Pineville residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently-relocated location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Store Development. “At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and strive to be a good corporate citizen. The new DG Market format aims to provide the Pineville community with an updated design and closer access to fresh foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”

The store officially opened on March 30. Anyone looking to apply for available positions at the store can CLICK HERE for more information.

