2023 Regular Legislative Session officially underway in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The 2023 Regular Legislative Session began Monday in Baton Rouge, marking the last session of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ tenure in the state’s highest seat. Lawmakers have until June 8 to make their way through hundreds of bills filed, but the conversation officially started as the session was gaveled in.

Gov. Edwards’ ‘State of the State’ Address

In his final “State of the State” address, Gov. Edwards highlighted not only the work of his administration, but also the work of a bipartisan legislature.

Edwards spoke on $5 billion in infrastructure investments, teacher pay raises, the rollout of the broadband development program and Medicaid expansion - also noting that Louisiana has operated within a surplus every year since 2016 and the state will be left with a $2 billion surplus.

“Promises were made, promises were kept and progress has been delivered,” said Gov. Edwards. “While this is my final year in my second term as governor for the great state of Louisiana, our work is far from over.”

Prioritizing the Budget

This is a fiscal session, which means a focus for legislators is on the budget. There are two main considerations - Gov. Edwards’ budget and priorities from lawmakers. While the governor’s asks include no major cuts, there are some big time boosts.

Spending Cap Set

Ensuring Broadband Access

Emphasis on Insurance

Social Issues Also in the Mix

