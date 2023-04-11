2023 WNBA Draft: LSU forward LaDazhia Williams selected in second round by Indiana Fever

LSU forward LaDazhia Williams (0)
LSU forward LaDazhia Williams (0)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU forward LaDazhia Williams has been selected in the second round of the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

Williams spent one year with LSU and during her time with the Tigers, she averaged 9.9 points per game on 55% shooting and averaged six rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-4 forward was a key piece for the Tigers during their National Championship run as she averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

In the National Championship game against Iowa Williams finished with 20 points while shooting 56% from the floor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to LSP, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1176 around...
Alexandria woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road Sunday
Two in critical condition after crash involving a 4-wheeler in Alexandria
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road. (Sunday, April 9)
Police block Third Street and Willow Glen River Road after wreck
Two injured in two-vehicle crash on I-49 at Derry
On Saturday, April 8, C&R Mentors hosted an Easter event for the community on Harris Street in...
C&R Mentors hosts egg-citing Easter event