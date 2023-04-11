Aguilar’s career day helps LCU sweep Southwest

Aguilar’s career day helps the Wildcats sweep the Mustangs
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Coming into Monday’s matchup against Southwest, Louisiana Christian’s Adrian Aguilar had two career home runs with the Wildcats including just one this year.

However, lighting would strike twice off the bat of Aguilar in the Wildcats’ 13-6 win with two long balls in back-to-back at-bats.

Aguilar hit his first homer of the game in the first inning to give LCU the 4-3 lead after falling behind the Mustangs early. Aguilar would round the bases again on a three RBI home run on his next trip to the plate. Aguilar finished the day with three hits, six RBIs and two runs scored in the win as LCU swept Southwest.

The sweep for the Wildcats was the fourth in RRAC play this season as they improved to 18-6 in the conference.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to LSP, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1176 around...
Alexandria woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road Sunday
Two in critical condition after crash involving a 4-wheeler in Alexandria
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road. (Sunday, April 9)
Police block Third Street and Willow Glen River Road after wreck
Two injured in two-vehicle crash on I-49 at Derry
On Saturday, April 8, C&R Mentors hosted an Easter event for the community on Harris Street in...
C&R Mentors hosts egg-citing Easter event

Latest News

The LSUA Generals scored first in both games of their doubleheader against Our Lady of the Lake...
Early inning success gives LSUA the sweep over OLLU
Antonio led the Demons in TD receptions in 2022 with six.
NSU’s Javon Antonio enters name in transfer portal
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
2023 WNBA Draft: LSU guard Alexis Morris selected in second round by Connecticut Sun
LSU forward LaDazhia Williams (0)
2023 WNBA Draft: LSU forward LaDazhia Williams selected in second round by Indiana Fever