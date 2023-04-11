Aguilar’s career day helps LCU sweep Southwest

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Coming into Monday’s matchup against Southwest, Louisiana Christian’s Adrian Aguilar had two career home runs with the Wildcats including just one this year.

However, lighting would strike twice off the bat of Aguilar in the Wildcats’ 13-6 win with two long balls in back-to-back at-bats.

Aguilar hit his first homer of the game in the first inning to give LCU the 4-3 lead after falling behind the Mustangs early. Aguilar would round the bases again on a three RBI home run on his next trip to the plate. Aguilar finished the day with three hits, six RBIs and two runs scored in the win as LCU swept Southwest.

The sweep for the Wildcats was the fourth in RRAC play this season as they improved to 18-6 in the conference.

