BE ON THE LOOKOUT: APD searching for man wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to police, officers are looking for Jackie R. Hamilton, 34 of Alexandria. APD also shared that Hamilton is known to frequent the motels along MacArthur Drive.

He is wanted on one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. APD shared that its investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on Hamilton’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6460 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

