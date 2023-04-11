BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Tractor stolen from Alexandria business
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a felony theft involving a tractor that happened at a local business.
Police shared that on Sat., March 18, officers were dispatched to a local business in the 5900 block of Coliseum Boulevard after a tractor was stolen from the business. The tractor is a 2017 Model 5100E John Deere tractor, equipped with a front end loader.
APD obtained footage from surveillance cameras showing the suspect to be driving what appeared to be a white extended cab Chevrolet truck, pulling a dark colored trailer. The tractor was loaded on the trailer and the suspect drove away heading west on Coliseum Boulevard.
This is currently an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6460 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.
