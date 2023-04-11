BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Tractor stolen from Alexandria business

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a felony theft involving a tractor that happened at a local business.

Police shared that on Sat., March 18, officers were dispatched to a local business in the 5900 block of Coliseum Boulevard after a tractor was stolen from the business. The tractor is a 2017 Model 5100E John Deere tractor, equipped with a front end loader.

APD obtained footage from surveillance cameras showing the suspect to be driving what appeared to be a white extended cab Chevrolet truck, pulling a dark colored trailer. The tractor was loaded on the trailer and the suspect drove away heading west on Coliseum Boulevard.

APD is investigating the theft of a John Deere 5100E tractor from a local business. The suspect...
APD is investigating the theft of a John Deere 5100E tractor from a local business. The suspect vehicle looks to be an extended cab Chevrolet pickup with a model year between 2007-2013.(APD)

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6460 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

This is a stock photo of the tractor that was stolen from a local business in Alexandria.
This is a stock photo of the tractor that was stolen from a local business in Alexandria.(APD)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road Sunday
Two in critical condition after crash involving a 4-wheeler in Alexandria
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road. (Sunday, April 9)
Police block Third Street and Willow Glen River Road after wreck
According to LSP, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1176 around...
Alexandria woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
DG Market located at 4828 Shreveport Highway in Tioga is now open.
Updated Dollar General Market opens in Tioga
APD said consequences will be heavy and swift
APD remaining vigilant concerning ATV use on Alexandria streets

Latest News

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will not seek re-election
A sports and entertainment announcement will be made during a news conference in Baton Rouge on...
Pro hockey returns to Baton Rouge
LCU Wildcats release their football schedule
LCU Wildcats release their football schedule
LSUA wins double-header against OLLU