BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Tractor stolen from Alexandria business

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a felony theft involving a tractor that happened at a local business.

Police shared that on Sat., March 18, officers were dispatched to a local business in the 5900 block of Coliseum Boulevard after a tractor was stolen from the business. The tractor is a 2017 Model 5100E John Deere tractor, equipped with a front end loader.

APD obtained footage from surveillance cameras showing the suspect to be driving what appeared to be a white extended cab Chevrolet truck, pulling a dark colored trailer. The tractor was loaded on the trailer and the suspect drove away heading west on Coliseum Boulevard.

APD is investigating the theft of a John Deere 5100E tractor from a local business. The suspect vehicle looks to be an extended cab Chevrolet pickup with a model year between 2007-2013. (APD)

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6460 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

This is a stock photo of the tractor that was stolen from a local business in Alexandria. (APD)

