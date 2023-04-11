Early inning success gives LSUA the sweep over OLLU

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals scored first in both games of their doubleheader against Our Lady of the Lake and held on to win both as the Generals swept the Saints.

In Game 1, LSUA scored four of their five runs in the seven-inning contest in the first inning highlighted by Jordan Ardoin’s two-RBI single.

Cameron Daigle got the start on the mound for LSUA in Game 1 limiting the damage to just two runs over six innings behind some SportsCenter Top 10-like highlight plays from their defense.

Kliebert would hit a solo homerun in the game as well. LSUA survived Game 1 5-3 after striking out the final batter of the game with bases loaded in the top of the seventh.

In Game 2, the script was much of the same for the Generals against one of the best pitchers in the country. OLLU’s Alec Martinez came into the matchup with LSUA with a 4-1 record in eight games this season including a 0.99 ERA.

LSUA jumped ahead once again in the bottom of the first inning with one run and then went on to score five in the bottom of the second. Martinez would last just two innings for the Saints in his shortest outing of the season as he left the bump with his team trailing 6-0.

A late comeback attempt would fall short as LSUA swept the two-game series against OLLU. LSUA (22-15, 14-6 RRAC) sits third in the RRAC standings with three weekends left in the regular season.

