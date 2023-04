Kyle Ardoin will not seek re-election as Secretary of State

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has announced that he will not seek re-election.

Ardoin, a Republican, took over from previous Secretary of State Tom Schedler in 2018 after Schedler resigned following a sexual harassment scandal. Ardoing won a special election and then in 2019 won a full term.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Ardoin said: “For the last five years, I have had the blessing of serving as Louisiana’s 44th Secretary of State. In that time, we have faced unprecedented challenges including major hurricanes, a global pandemic, and lies about our election processes and procedures. Through it all, I have been able to witness the unyielding dedication of election staff across the state who worked countless late nights and weekends, sometimes putting their own needs on hold, to deliver democracy to the people of Louisiana. I could not be prouder of their work, and being tasked with leading these individuals has been the honor of a lifetime.”

Before that announcement, a few challengers announced that they would make a run for the seat, including Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis and businessman Brandon Trosclair. Both are Republicans.

“I trust that the next Secretary of State will be able to build off of the accomplishments we have achieved in the last five years, including widespread recognition from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the Heritage Foundation, and the Electoral Integrity Project for our election integrity measures. I hope that Louisianans of all political persuasions will stand against the pervasive lies that have eroded trust in our elections by using conspiracies so far-fetched that they belong in a work of fiction. The vast majority of Louisiana’s voters know that our elections are secure and accurate, and it is shameful and outright dangerous that a small minority of vocal individuals have chosen to denigrate the hard work of our election staff and spread unproven falsehoods. I am thankful for the tireless work of my staff over these last five years, and for the love and support of my family through the many challenges we have faced. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Louisiana through the remainder of my term.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.