NSU’s Javon Antonio enters name in transfer portal

Antonio led the Demons in TD receptions in 2022 with six.
Antonio led the Demons in TD receptions in 2022 with six.(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State receiver, Javon Antonio, has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Antonio made the announcement via his social media.

The 6-foot-4 receiver has been one of the Demons’ biggest weapons literally in the air attack as he led the team in 2022 with six touchdown receptions. Antonio also ranked second last season on the team in receptions (64) and receiving yards (684).

Antonio was named to the Southland Conference All-Second Team.

RELATED STORY: Passing the Torch: NSU’s Javon Antonio carrying on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey

Antonio enters the portal as a grad student with one year of eligibility left.

This announcement makes spring camp that much more important for NSU on the offensive side of the ball. Antonio joins former Demons’ quarterback Zach Clement to transfer from Natchitoches. Clement announced back in December he would be heading to Southland rival Southeastern.

