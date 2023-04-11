Pineville man changes plea during jury selection for 2021 death of baby

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man, charged with first degree murder for the May 2021 death of a 7-month-old girl, changed his plea on Tuesday in the middle of jury selection for his trial.

Charles O. Sneed, 22, was accused of the May 2021 death of Iris McCree. The baby had been brought to the hospital unresponsive on May 1, 2021 and died three days later. Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall told News Channel 5 that McCree had a traumatic brain injury. Sneed was in a relationship the baby’s mother at the time.

After a lunch break on Tuesday, the State and defense notified Judge Greg Beard that they had reached an agreement on a plea. Sneed pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and guilty as charged to second degree cruelty to a juvenile. He received 40 years on the manslaughter plea and 20 years on the second degree cruelty to a juvenile plea. The sentence will run consecutive for a total of 60 years.

Sneed was represented by Christopher LaCour.

