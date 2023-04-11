Pineville man changes plea during jury selection for 2021 death of baby

Charles Otis III Sneed
Charles Otis III Sneed(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man, charged with first degree murder for the May 2021 death of a 7-month-old girl, changed his plea on Tuesday in the middle of jury selection for his trial.

Charles O. Sneed, 22, was accused of the May 2021 death of Iris McCree. The baby had been brought to the hospital unresponsive on May 1, 2021 and died three days later. Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall told News Channel 5 that McCree had a traumatic brain injury. Sneed was in a relationship the baby’s mother at the time.

After a lunch break on Tuesday, the State and defense notified Judge Greg Beard that they had reached an agreement on a plea. Sneed pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and guilty as charged to second degree cruelty to a juvenile. He received 40 years on the manslaughter plea and 20 years on the second degree cruelty to a juvenile plea. The sentence will run consecutive for a total of 60 years.

Sneed was represented by Christopher LaCour.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road Sunday
Two in critical condition after crash involving a 4-wheeler in Alexandria
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road. (Sunday, April 9)
Police block Third Street and Willow Glen River Road after wreck
According to LSP, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1176 around...
Alexandria woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
DG Market located at 4828 Shreveport Highway in Tioga is now open.
Updated Dollar General Market opens in Tioga
APD said consequences will be heavy and swift
APD remaining vigilant concerning ATV use on Alexandria streets

Latest News

Louisiana State Master Trooper Kory York exits the Union Parish Courthouse in Farmerville after...
5 white cops plead not guilty in death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
A sports and entertainment announcement will be made during a news conference in Baton Rouge on...
Pro hockey returns to Baton Rouge
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will not seek re-election
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
All officers charged in Ronald Greene’s death plead not guilty