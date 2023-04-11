WATCH: LSUA’s Kliebert makes SportsCenter Top 10 Plays with diving catch

LSUA wins double-header against OLLU
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If sports fans stayed up to watch SportsCenter on Monday, April 10, they saw LSUA baseball spotlighted during the show’s Top 10 Plays segment.

Coming in at Play #2, LSUA’s right fielder, Julien Kliebert, showcased his athletic ability with a remarkable diving catch in foul territory. Kliebert went full extension to get the out and the win over Our Lady of the Lake.

