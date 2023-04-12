Buckeye falls short against North Desoto 8-1 at home

Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City, Missouri loaded donations onto a truck and trailer to aid the victims of the Bollinger County tornado.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Buckeye Panthers lost 8-1 to the North Desto Griffins.

Buckeye trailed 3-0 early in the ball game but tried to come back, managing to get a run to cut the lead to 3-1.

But the Griffins went on to hit a three-run homer. which opened the lead and the Panthers could not overcome.

The Panthers are now 21-9 on the season as they gear up for the playoffs still as the number one seed in the Division II Select bracket.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road Sunday
Two in critical condition after crash involving a 4-wheeler in Alexandria
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road. (Sunday, April 9)
Police block Third Street and Willow Glen River Road after wreck
According to LSP, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1176 around...
Alexandria woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
DG Market located at 4828 Shreveport Highway in Tioga is now open.
Updated Dollar General Market opens in Tioga
APD said consequences will be heavy and swift
APD remaining vigilant concerning ATV use on Alexandria streets

Latest News

Demons looking at receiver depth as Antonio enters the transfer portal
Demons looking at receiver depth as Antonio enters the transfer portal
When and where to go for LSU legend Skip Bertman’s book signing
LSUA's Kliebert makes SportsCenter Top 10 with full-extension catch
WATCH: LSUA’s Kliebert makes SportsCenter Top 10 Plays with diving catch
A sports and entertainment announcement will be made during a news conference in Baton Rouge on...
Pro hockey returns to Baton Rouge