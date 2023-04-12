Buckeye falls short against North Desoto 8-1 at home

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Buckeye Panthers lost 8-1 to the North Desto Griffins.

Buckeye trailed 3-0 early in the ball game but tried to come back, managing to get a run to cut the lead to 3-1.

But the Griffins went on to hit a three-run homer. which opened the lead and the Panthers could not overcome.

The Panthers are now 21-9 on the season as they gear up for the playoffs still as the number one seed in the Division II Select bracket.

