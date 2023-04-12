Chick-fil-A’s side salad to ‘romaine’ on the menu

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) – The side salad at Chick-fil-A will remain on the menu.

Last month, the fast-food restaurant announced it was removing the item in an effort to simplify and refresh its menu.

The side salad was supposed to be tossed in early April, but many customers complained.

Just a few days later, Chick-fil-A announced the salad would stay on the menu after all.

