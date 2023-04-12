Demons looking at receiver depth as Antonio enters the transfer portal

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Now that Javon Antonio has entered the transfer portal the Demons will look to their depth to fill the void for the star wide receiver.

Right now there are two names that stand out: Senior Zack Patterson and Sophomore Travon Jones.

Patterson played well last season leading the team in receptions (83) and yards (710) and adding five touchdowns to his stats. He also won Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year and was named to the all-conference second team.

For Jones, he is a big-body tight end that can prove to be a key red-zone target. He finished 2022 with 20 catches for 265 yards and only one touchdown, but it was enough for him to be named first-team all-conference.

Head Coach Brad Laird said that there are plenty of guys on this roster that will get a chance to step up this offseason at the receiver position.

“This is what spring training is for,” said Laird. “We have guys on his roster that will get to step up and showcase what they can do and I do think there are a lot of guys that are capable to play the position very well.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.