Difference Maker speaks to Rapides Parish schools, inspiring students across Cenla

Dwayne 'Difference Maker' Dupar is now spreading his positive message to students
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Motivational speaker Dwayne ‘Difference Maker’ Dupar is making his rounds to schools in Rapides Parish, inspiring students to make good choices and live healthy lifestyles.

Dupar was born and raised in Alexandria and is a barber by trade. He has also been a motivational speaker for over a decade and in March, he signed on with RPSB to speak at schools and spread his positive message to students.

“Basically just wanting kids to know that integrity is important, honesty, responsibility, my favorite word accountability, all these things matter,” said Dupar after speaking to students at Alma Redwine Elementary School on Wednesday. “A lot of them get swept under the rug but we can’t, we have to focus on it because that’s what makes the world a better place.”

Dupar has spoken at over a dozen schools and has more lined up on his schedule.

“The Rapides Parish School Board is honored to support local motivational speaker Dwayne ‘Difference Maker’ Dupar. Dwayne has been a positive influencer throughout the district. Difference Maker has been able to directly connect with the students of the Rapides Parish School Board by encouraging students to recognize the value of their lives, and encouraging students to make responsible and healthy life choices. We look forward to being able to continue to engage with the students of Rapides Parish, through the remainder of the school year, encouraging students to develop a sense of integrity.”

Shewanda Butler, Safe and Drug Free School Coordinator, Rapides Parish School Board

When Dupar is not speaking at schools, he can be found volunteering with the after-school program Stop the Violence Alexandria Chapter, or leading other community-based events. His presence provides a role model for children in Cenla to look up to.

“I just want to be a reflection of what I speak on, and a reflection of hope, a reflection of possibilities. That’s my biggest focus. I want kids when they see me I just want them to believe that anything is possible that is my main focal point.”

Dwayne 'Difference Maker' Dupar

Dupar is also growing his presence on social media so that his positivity can reach people without having to speak to them in person. His goal is to change as many lives as possible for the better.

“I’m focused on making things better,” said Dupar. “I eat sleep and breath it every day so remember the difference maker, together we all can make a difference.”

