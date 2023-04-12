Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office offering free self-defense course for females ages 14 and up

Published: Apr. 12, 2023
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office will be offering a self-defense course that is designed specifically for females ages 14 and up.

According to GPSO, the course will be held in the auditorium of B22 on Sat., April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no cost to attend, but the course is limited to 21 participants from Grant Parish.

If you would like to attend, please register by calling Rona Barnes at 318-627-2035 or barnes@grantso.org.

