Man arrested by Alexandria Police Department for alleged sexual misconduct

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a man after a series of complaints involving multiple victims regarding alleged sexual misconduct.

According to the APD Detective Division, Evan Livaccari, 18 of Alexandria, was arrested on one count of Felony Sexual Battery involving one victim and one count of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery for a second victim.

APD shared that more charges may be pending as this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6460 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

