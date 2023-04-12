Minn. college student charged in alleged violent plot after cache found in dorm

Police believe the suspect was planning a mass casualty event on campus in which firearms and explosives would be used. (WCCO, NORTHFIELD POLICE DEPT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) - A student at a private southeastern Minnesota college faces multiple counts after authorities found several items in his dorm room that school officials believed posed a threat — including knives, a tactical vest and empty ammunition and magazine boxes — according to charges filed Monday.

St. Olaf College student Waylon Kurts, 20, was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit threats of violence, among other counts.

According to the charges, the items found in Kurts’ dorm room included a tactical vest, empty boxes for ammunition and magazines, a tactical knife, a folding knife, firearm earmuffs, six propane canisters, fireworks, lighter fluid, a battery with wires and a lock pick set.

Police also confiscated notebooks with writings that included a plot to steal ammunition from a retailer, police radio frequencies and a hand-drawn map of the recreational facility on campus, the Star Tribune reported. The map include an arrow indicating a travel route and apparent exit path, the charges said.

Kurts’ attorney, Paul Rogosheske, said Kurts “has some things that look funny,” but said there is nothing that poses a threat to anyone, the Star Tribune reported. Rogosheske said his client is a hunter who shoots a lot, and noted there were no guns or ammunition taken from Kurts’ room or vehicle. He said Kurts drew the map for someone else.

Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said authorities are trying to determine what, if anything, Kurts had in mind.

St. Olaf officials say they became suspicious of Kurts on last week, when a custodian saw two empty packages for high-capacity magazines in a garbage can.

Kurts is a sophomore from Montpelier, Vermont, and a member of the college’s track team. He was arrested Thursday and suspended from the private school in Northfield.

In addition to the items found in Kurts’ room and vehicle, the criminal complaint says a search of his phone showed he texted someone about buying guns from unlicensed sellers. Kurts also texted photos of a box filled with rifle magazines on a campus bench and the words, “Kids’ve got no idea whats in here, haha.”

Notes found in Kurts’ vehicle allegedly said “combat is much faster and closer than you think” and “the average door takes 2.5 kicks,” according to the complaint. Notes also contained training directions for where to shoot a person on their body.

Kurts’ family told Northfield police that all his guns were in their Vermont home and he wasn’t shooting in Minnesota, the Star Tribune reported. A shooting range and gun shop in Burnsville told police that Kurts had visited “several times to shoot.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Otis III Sneed
Pineville man changes plea during jury selection for 2021 death of baby
APD said consequences will be heavy and swift
APD remaining vigilant concerning ATV use on Alexandria streets
APD is investigating the theft of a John Deere 5100E tractor from Loewer Powersports. The...
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Tractor stolen from Alexandria business
APD released this photo of 34-year-old Jackie Hamilton
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: APD searching for man wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile
Traffic incident on Third Street and Willow Glen River Road Sunday
Two in critical condition after crash involving a 4-wheeler in Alexandria

Latest News

Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol...
2nd Black lawmaker could be returned to Tennessee House
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of Northern Ireland peace
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on Good Friday Agreement anniversary
FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
EPA pollution limits aim to boost US electric vehicle sales
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’