Natchitoches Police Department investigating homicide after man found dead Wednesday

.
.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Wednesday morning.

According to NPD, officers responded to the 100 block of North Melrose Avenue just before 11 a.m. in reference to a person shot in an apartment. Once police arrived, they found Joshua Chism, 21 of Natchitoches, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

As a result of his injuries, Chism was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

NPD shared that its investigation is ongoing, anyone with information in regards to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Davanta Stevenson at 318-238-3914.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Otis III Sneed
Pineville man changes plea during jury selection for 2021 death of baby
APD released this photo of 34-year-old Jackie Hamilton
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: APD searching for man wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile
APD said consequences will be heavy and swift
APD remaining vigilant concerning ATV use on Alexandria streets
APD is investigating the theft of a John Deere 5100E tractor from Loewer Powersports. The...
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Tractor stolen from Alexandria business
SOURCE: KALB
Weiss & Goldring downtown building could be revamped in Alexandria’s proposed budget

Latest News

RPSB is seeking participants for an advisory panel to study the possible creation of a PK-12...
NOW OPEN: RPSB advisory panel survey for potential magnet school on Bolton’s campus
The panel is to consist of four administrators, four teachers, four parents, and four community...
RPSB advisory panel survey for potential magnet school on Bolton’s campus
18-year-old Evan Livaccari was arrested by APD for Felony Sexual Battery and Misdemeanor Sexual...
Man arrested by Alexandria Police Department for alleged sexual misconduct
.
Dateline to feature episode on Courtney Coco case on Friday