NOW OPEN: RPSB advisory panel survey for potential magnet school on Bolton’s campus

The panel is to consist of four administrators, four teachers, four parents, and four community stakeholders.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has made a survey available to qualified individuals interested in serving on a panel that will study the potential creation of a PK-12 academic and performing arts magnet school on Bolton High School’s campus.

Initially referred to as the ‘Better Facilities Strategic Plan’, the creation of the magnet school would combine Phoenix Magnet and Rapides Academy with Bolton High School. The survey will be open until April 28 and the advisory panel participants will be identified at the May 2 school board meeting.

To take the survey CLICK HERE.

The panel is to consist of four administrators, four teachers, four parents, and four community stakeholders:

  • Two of four administrators will be appointed, with two randomly selected. The principal of Bolton High School and the principal of Phoenix Magnet and Rapides Academy would be appointed to serve on the panel. Any other administrators can apply to be randomly selected.
  • Three of the four teachers will be appointed, with one randomly selected. The appointed teachers will be current Teachers of the Year for Bolton, Rapides Academy, and Phoenix Magnet if they are going to return to the school for the upcoming year. If those teachers are not signed on to return to that school, the principal can appoint another teacher with a “respected voice.”
  • Three of the four parents will be appointed, with one randomly selected. The appointed parents will be the current Parent Teacher Organization leaders or an “appropriate liaison” for each school.
  • All four stakeholders will be randomly selected.

According to RPSB, it has a goal to ensure that the advisory panel is diverse, and as such the survey includes questions regarding race and ethnicity and the random selection process will include dividing applicants by race and ethnicity for each category.

Once selected, the panel will discuss the pros and cons of creating the magnet school, detail the criteria for the successful creation of the school, and identify a timeline for the creation of the school. The panel will conduct bi-weekly meetings on May 9, May 23, June 6, June 20, July 11, July 25, August 8, and then give a report to the school board’s Education Committee on August 15

The meetings are open to the public and will have time for public comment

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Otis III Sneed
Pineville man changes plea during jury selection for 2021 death of baby
APD released this photo of 34-year-old Jackie Hamilton
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: APD searching for man wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile
APD said consequences will be heavy and swift
APD remaining vigilant concerning ATV use on Alexandria streets
APD is investigating the theft of a John Deere 5100E tractor from Loewer Powersports. The...
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Tractor stolen from Alexandria business
SOURCE: KALB
Weiss & Goldring downtown building could be revamped in Alexandria’s proposed budget

Latest News

The panel is to consist of four administrators, four teachers, four parents, and four community...
RPSB advisory panel survey for potential magnet school on Bolton’s campus
.
Natchitoches Police Department investigating homicide after man found dead Wednesday
18-year-old Evan Livaccari was arrested by APD for Felony Sexual Battery and Misdemeanor Sexual...
Man arrested by Alexandria Police Department for alleged sexual misconduct
.
Dateline to feature episode on Courtney Coco case on Friday