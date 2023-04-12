NOW OPEN: RPSB advisory panel survey for potential magnet school on Bolton’s campus

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has made a survey available to qualified individuals interested in serving on a panel that will study the potential creation of a PK-12 academic and performing arts magnet school on Bolton High School’s campus.

Initially referred to as the ‘Better Facilities Strategic Plan’, the creation of the magnet school would combine Phoenix Magnet and Rapides Academy with Bolton High School. The survey will be open until April 28 and the advisory panel participants will be identified at the May 2 school board meeting.

To take the survey CLICK HERE.

The panel is to consist of four administrators, four teachers, four parents, and four community stakeholders:

Two of four administrators will be appointed, with two randomly selected. The principal of Bolton High School and the principal of Phoenix Magnet and Rapides Academy would be appointed to serve on the panel. Any other administrators can apply to be randomly selected.

Three of the four teachers will be appointed, with one randomly selected. The appointed teachers will be current Teachers of the Year for Bolton, Rapides Academy, and Phoenix Magnet if they are going to return to the school for the upcoming year. If those teachers are not signed on to return to that school, the principal can appoint another teacher with a “respected voice.”

Three of the four parents will be appointed, with one randomly selected. The appointed parents will be the current Parent Teacher Organization leaders or an “appropriate liaison” for each school.

All four stakeholders will be randomly selected.

According to RPSB, it has a goal to ensure that the advisory panel is diverse, and as such the survey includes questions regarding race and ethnicity and the random selection process will include dividing applicants by race and ethnicity for each category.

Once selected, the panel will discuss the pros and cons of creating the magnet school, detail the criteria for the successful creation of the school, and identify a timeline for the creation of the school. The panel will conduct bi-weekly meetings on May 9, May 23, June 6, June 20, July 11, July 25, August 8, and then give a report to the school board’s Education Committee on August 15

The meetings are open to the public and will have time for public comment

