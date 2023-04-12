RPSB approves advisory panel for potential magnet high school, teacher stipends for specific schools

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, the Rapides Parish School Board voted to approve the creation of an advisory panel that would study the potential creation of a PK-12 academic and performing arts magnet school on Bolton’s campus.

Initially referred to as the ‘Better Facilities Strategic Plan’, the creation of the magnet school would combine Phoenix Magnet and Rapides Academy with Bolton High School.

The panel is to consist of four administrators, four teachers, four parents, and four community stakeholders:

Two of four administrators will be appointed, with two randomly selected. The principal of Bolton High School and the principal of Phoenix Magnet and Rapides Academy would be appointed to serve on the panel. Any other administrators can apply to be randomly selected.

Three of the four teachers will be appointed, with one randomly selected. The appointed teachers will be current Teachers of the Year for Bolton, Rapides Academy, and Phoenix Magnet if they are going to return to the school for the upcoming year. If those teachers are not signed on to return to that school, the principal can appoint another teacher with a “respected voice.”

Three of the four parents will be appointed, with one randomly selected. The appointed parents will be the current Parent Teacher Organization leaders or an “appropriate liaison” for each school.

All four stakeholders will be randomly selected.

All potential panel members will first have to apply via a qualifying survey that RPSB will make available on April 12. Once the panel is completed, it will be bi-weekly to “identify the pros and cons of creating a PK-12 academic magnet on the Bolton campus” and “detail a timeline for the successful creation of a PK-12 academic magnet school on the Bolton campus.” Members of the public are welcome to sit in on those meetings.

“We are excited over the next three or four months we are going to be having meetings every couple of weeks and talking about this particular possibility for Rapides Parish public school students and obviously we will be detailing that every time we meet,” said RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell.

On August 18, the panel will give a report to the board’s Education Committee.

Also at the meeting, the school board voted to approve stipends for the 2023-2024 school year that aim to help recruit and retain teachers at D.F. Huddle, Alexandria Middle Magnet School (AMMS), and Horseshoe Drive Elementary.

D.F. Huddle Elementary

A $5,000 stipend will be paid to all effective certified teachers and a $3,000 stipend will be paid to all non-certified teachers.

Current teachers who score a 2.5 or higher on their final evaluation for the 2022-2023 school year will be eligible for the $5,000 stipend. Current teachers who score between 1.5 and 2.4 on their final evaluation will be eligible for the $3,000 stipend.

Teachers must be hired prior to Oct. 1, 2023, and have to remain working at the school through the end of the first semester to be awarded the first half of the stipend. Teachers hired for the second semester must be hired by Feb. 1, 2024, and remain working at the school through the end of the second semester to earn the second half of the stipend.

AMMS / Horseshoe Drive Elementary

A $3,000 stipend will be paid to all effective certified teachers and a $2,000 stipend will be paid to all non-certified teachers.

Current teachers who score a 2.5 or higher on their final evaluation for the 2022-2023 school year will be eligible for the $3,000 stipend. Current teachers who score between 1.5 and 2.4 on their final evaluation will be eligible for the $2,000 stipend.

Teachers must be hired prior to Oct. 1, 2023, and have to remain working at the school through the end of the first semester to be awarded the first half of the stipend. Teachers hired for the second semester must be hired by Feb. 1, 2024, and remain working at the school through the end of the second semester to earn the second half of the stipend.

For more details on stipends, CLICK HERE.

