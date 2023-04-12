VIDEO: Woman steals $100 in wigs, accused of threatening employee with comb

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs and threatening to stab an employee.

The incident happened at the Beauty Master Beauty Supply store in the 400 block of Behrman Place just before 10 a.m. on Tues., April 11.

Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs and threatening to stab an employee...
Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs and threatening to stab an employee at the Beauty Master Beauty Supply store on Behrman Place.(WVUE)

Surveillance video provided by the store’s manager shows an unknown female stuffing two wigs into her pants. The store manager says the wigs were worth about $100 in total.

Police say when the suspect was confronted, she threatened to stab an employee with a comb and fled.

New Orleans police are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs and threatening to stab...
New Orleans police are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs and threatening to stab an employee with a comb.(WVUE)

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Otis III Sneed
Pineville man changes plea during jury selection for 2021 death of baby
APD released this photo of 34-year-old Jackie Hamilton
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: APD searching for man wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile
APD said consequences will be heavy and swift
APD remaining vigilant concerning ATV use on Alexandria streets
APD is investigating the theft of a John Deere 5100E tractor from Loewer Powersports. The...
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Tractor stolen from Alexandria business
SOURCE: KALB
Weiss & Goldring downtown building could be revamped in Alexandria’s proposed budget

Latest News

.
Dateline to feature episode on Courtney Coco case on Friday
APD released this photo of 34-year-old Jackie Hamilton
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: APD searching for man wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile
Louisiana State Master Trooper Kory York exits the Union Parish Courthouse in Farmerville after...
5 white cops plead not guilty in death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Charles Otis III Sneed
Pineville man changes plea during jury selection for 2021 death of baby
APD is investigating the theft of a John Deere 5100E tractor from Loewer Powersports. The...
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Tractor stolen from Alexandria business