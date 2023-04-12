Weiss & Goldring downtown building could be revamped in Alexandria’s proposed budget

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A long-awaited makeover for the Weiss & Goldring building in downtown Alexandria could finally be coming if the city council approves the proposed budget as it currently stands.

The city council met with Mayor Jacques Roy on Tuesday, April 11 in the first of several scheduled budget meetings. Part of the budget includes a five-year capital project plan that features using one million dollars to revamp the vacant building across from City Hall and the Hotel Bentley.

The building has sat in the downtown area for over a century, but three decades ago closed down and has yet to open its doors back up. In 2017, the building was sold to the City of Alexandria by Teddy Price. Mayor Roy, who was the city’s mayor in 2017, originally saw the donation as a chance to expand economic development in the downtown area and made requests for a proposal to develop the building.

When administrations changed, former mayor Jeff Hall made those same requests back in 2019, but no projects lifted off the ground despite several interests.

Now, seven years later, the council will consider spending one million dollars to make the Weiss & Goldring building presentable again with the hopes that developers show more interest and put the building back into use.

“We’ve been at it seven years,” said Mayor Roy. “You’re not going to get housing or anything else moved until you get that building that’s sitting over there and is a danger done. This is just our answer to that budgetarily.”

Also during the budget meeting, the council heard that Alexandria has an extra $4.7 million dollars in operating capital funds to address one-time purchase needs. If approved by the council, $2.45 million of those funds will be designated for buying new police cars for the Alexandria Police Department. 40 new patrol vehicles and 45 police vehicles in total are budgeted.

These funds come from the over five million dollars that the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

It’s important to note that these projects have not been voted on yet. The council will meet once more on Wednesday, April 12 to discuss any potential changes to the budget. The proposed budget will then be voted on for approval at the next full meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 18.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.