When and where to go for LSU legend Skip Bertman’s book signing

(WAFB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSU legend Skip Bertman will be in Central Louisiana on Wednesday, April 12 signing copies of his book “Everything Matters in Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story.”

Bertman will be in Alexandria from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Walker BMW on Coliseum Blvd. The former LSU skipper will be joined by Warren Worris, a former LSU great who played under Bertman and was the College World Series hero in 1996.

The book describes Bertman’s time in the LSU dugout building the Tigers’ program into the team of the 90′s. During his time at LSU, he helped the Tigers capture five national championships.

His book can be found at Barnes and Noble stores. Bertman will also be speaking at the event.

