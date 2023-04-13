Adopted Louisianans celebrate La. law granting access to original birth certificates

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On the Alario Hall veranda of the state capitol Wednesday, dozens of adopted persons and state lawmakers celebrated the enactment of Act 470, a law granting thousands of adopted Louisianans access to their original birth certificates.

State Rep. Chuck Owen (R-District 30), who sponsored the legislation and is an adopted person himself, was among them, “stunned and thankful” for those who traveled to the Capitol City to mark the occasion.

“Today was just a chance to put faces with stories, to hug on people who had had similar paths,” said Owen.

Elise Lewis, among those in attendance, is leading the charge in adoption reform in the state as president of the Louisiana Coalition for Adoption Reform. Though raised in Louisiana all her life, Lewis now lives in Minnesota. As Owen’s legislation made its way through chambers during the 2022 Legislative Session, Lewis decided to spend four months with her parents in the Pelican State, leaving behind her family up north, in order to lobby for the legislation’s passage.

“We have people that have reconnected with loved ones. We have people that have found graves sadly, but then they’ve been able to reconnect with other people,” explained Lewis. “We’ve had people that didn’t choose to reconnect but just wanted that piece of paper because it was their first beginning, their chapter one, that piece of the puzzle that said, ‘I exist. This is where I began.’”

Brenda Pipes of Baton Rouge was one of those people able to find her origin story through the passage of Act 470. She was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans at nine months old and was raised in Southeast Louisiana. But as it turns out, her origin story began not too far from where she now lives, and in an even more shocking discovery, Pipes found out she is one of nine children belonging to her birth mother.

“I found out that I have eight half-siblings, and that my [birth] mother and I look a lot alike,” said Lewis. “Which is funny because my adoptive mother and I look alike, too. They could have been sisters.”

Pipes said she has been able to meet five of her half-siblings in person already and is working on meeting two others. One of her half-siblings died before Pipes started discovering her birth history.

“It doesn’t hurt to have more people in your life,” said Pipes. “You find out other things about yourself, you know. When you get to know them, you get to find out more about your own self.”

In a different way, one adoptee’s story came full circle Thursday.

Mark Landry of Metairie received his original birth certificate in mid-September 2022. Landry had already started looking into his ancestry a few months before, and the birth certificate was the missing piece he needed to uncover who his birth mother was. He was quickly able to connect the name on the document, Elizabeth “Betty” McIver Mortimer, with a woman in Madison, Wisconsin. That woman, his birth mother, was still alive at 102 years old.

After 66 years, Landry and his birth mother met for the very first time, first through Zoom and then in person in the late Fall of 2022.

“Now, I’ve got the concern as anyone has. Anytime I talk to her, ‘How’s she’s doing? How her health?’” explained Landry. “She just recently moved into a new room at her assisted living center. I talk to my stepfather regularly to find out how she’s doing. But I’ve come to have a new person to be concerned about, to want to share. I want to call and tell her about what I’m doing in my life.”

Landry, like Pipes, had also been adopted from St. Vincent’s. He was shocked that there were so many people wanting their birth certificates. He thought he would be one of just a few, not one of nearly a thousand.

In Tuesday’s testimony before the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure, the Louisiana Department and Health and the Office of Vital Records testified that there had been nearly 1,000 original birth certificates disseminated since the law went into effect. Each request had about a two-week turnaround timeframe, which received high praise from lawmakers who said it was rare for any state agency to do such quick work.

“I think it was a long-overdue initiative that the people who were adopted as infants were able to be brought to a place of equal treatment under the law,” said Owen. “I’m just so proud of the Office of Vital Records who had to piece this process together. They never thought they were gonna have to do it. They pieced it together, and they did it well.”

